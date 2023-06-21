|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|34
|30
|.551
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|30
|.551
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|24
|40
|.375
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|31
|30
|.508
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|30
|31
|.492
|6½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|23
|41
|.359
|15
|Sunday's Games
Modesto 12, Visalia 7
Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3
Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 0
Fresno 9, Inland Empire 8, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 1
Inland Empire 17, Visalia 3
Modesto 7, Fresno 2
Stockton 17, San Jose 5
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at Inland Empire, 3:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.