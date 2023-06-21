All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)3925.609
Fresno (Colorado)3430.5515
Modesto (Seattle)3430.5515
Stockton (Oakland)2440.37515
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3826.594
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3130.508
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3031.492
Visalia (Arizona)2341.35915
Sunday's Games

Modesto 12, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 0

Fresno 9, Inland Empire 8, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Inland Empire 17, Visalia 3

Modesto 7, Fresno 2

Stockton 17, San Jose 5

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at Inland Empire, 3:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

