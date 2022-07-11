All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)105.667
Modesto (Seattle)96.6001
San Jose (San Francisco)69.4004
Stockton (Oakland)510.3335
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)96.600
Visalia (Arizona)87.5331
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)78.4672
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)69.4003
Saturday's Games

Stockton 4, Modesto 2

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 7

Fresno 5, San Jose 4

Inland Empire 14, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Sunday's Games

Fresno 3, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 2

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 5

Stockton 4, Modesto 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

