|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Saturday's Games
Stockton 4, Modesto 2
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 7
Fresno 5, San Jose 4
Inland Empire 14, Rancho Cucamonga 4
|Sunday's Games
Fresno 3, San Jose 2
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 2
Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 5
Stockton 4, Modesto 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
