|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|20
|16
|.556
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|20
|.444
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|24
|.333
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|20
|.444
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|15
|21
|.417
|6
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 10, Modesto 6
Inland Empire 5, San Jose 3, 10 innings
Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Visalia 9, Stockton 8
|Sunday's Games
Stockton 12, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Fresno 2
Inland Empire 6, San Jose 2
Modesto 3, Lake Elsinore 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
