All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)279.750
Modesto (Seattle)2016.5567
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1620.44411
Stockton (Oakland)1224.33315
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2115.583
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1719.4724
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1620.4445
Visalia (Arizona)1521.4176
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 10, Modesto 6

Inland Empire 5, San Jose 3, 10 innings

Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Visalia 9, Stockton 8

Sunday's Games

Stockton 12, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Fresno 2

Inland Empire 6, San Jose 2

Modesto 3, Lake Elsinore 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

