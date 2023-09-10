All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
WLPct.GB
y-Modesto (Seattle)4323.652
Fresno (Colorado)4224.6361
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2838.42415
Stockton (Oakland)2541.37918
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3531.530
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3234.4853
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3234.4853
Visalia (Arizona)2739.4098
Saturday's Games

Stockton 3, San Jose 0

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 5

Inland Empire 12, Lake Elsinore 5

Modesto 17, Fresno 2

Sunday's Games

Fresno 8, Modesto 5

Stockton 13, San Jose 5

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Division Series
Best of Three
x-if necessary
Rancho Cucamonga, Inland Empire

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 12: San Jose at TBD, TBD.

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD at San Jose, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: TBD at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you