North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)217.750
Modesto (Seattle)1315.4648
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1315.4648
Stockton (Oakland)919.32112
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1711.607
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1513.5362
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1315.4644
Visalia (Arizona)1117.3936
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 4

Fresno 6, Inland Empire 4

Modesto 7, Visalia 3

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 3

Saturday's Games

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

