|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|9
|19
|.321
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 4
Fresno 6, Inland Empire 4
Modesto 7, Visalia 3
Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 3
|Saturday's Games
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.