x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2012.625
San Jose (San Francisco)1715.5313
x-Fresno (Colorado)1616.5004
Stockton (Oakland)824.25012
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1913.594
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1814.5631
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1517.4694
Visalia (Arizona)1517.4694
Wednesday's Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 1

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 4

San Jose 5, Fresno 2

Modesto 9, Stockton 2

Thursday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

