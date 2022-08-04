|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|24
|.250
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 1
Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 4
San Jose 5, Fresno 2
Modesto 9, Stockton 2
|Thursday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
