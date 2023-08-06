All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)278.771
Modesto (Seattle)1916.5438
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1619.45711
Stockton (Oakland)1124.31416
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2015.571
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1718.4863
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1520.4295
Visalia (Arizona)1520.4295
Friday's Games

Inland Empire 7, San Jose 6

Fresno 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Visalia 5, Stockton 1

Modesto 4, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 10, Modesto 6

Inland Empire 5, San Jose 3, 10 innings

Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Visalia 9, Stockton 8

Sunday's Games

Stockton at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

