|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|27
|8
|.771
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|19
|16
|.543
|8
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|19
|.457
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|11
|24
|.314
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|18
|.486
|3
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|20
|.429
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|15
|20
|.429
|5
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire 7, San Jose 6
Fresno 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Visalia 5, Stockton 1
Modesto 4, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 10, Modesto 6
Inland Empire 5, San Jose 3, 10 innings
Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Visalia 9, Stockton 8
|Sunday's Games
Stockton at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
San Jose at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
