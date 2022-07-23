|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|15
|.318
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 0
Fresno 5, Stockton 4
San Jose 6, Modesto 5
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday's Games
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.