All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)1210.545
Modesto (Seattle)1210.545
San Jose (San Francisco)1111.5001
Stockton (Oakland)715.3185
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1210.545
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1210.545
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1210.545
Visalia (Arizona)1012.4552
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 0

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday's Games

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

