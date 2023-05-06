|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Fresno (Colorado)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|19
|.240
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|7
|18
|.280
|10½
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 7
San Jose 6, Modesto 0, 6 innings
Fresno 6, Stockton 4
Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.