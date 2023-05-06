All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)169.640
San Jose (San Francisco)1510.6001
Fresno (Colorado)1213.4804
Stockton (Oakland)619.24010
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)177.708
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)177.708
Visalia (Arizona)916.360
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)718.28010½
Friday's Games

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 7

San Jose 6, Modesto 0, 6 innings

Fresno 6, Stockton 4

Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

