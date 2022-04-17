|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 8, Fresno 7
Lake Elsinore 4, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 11, Rancho Cucamonga 10
Stockton 6, Modesto 5
|Sunday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.