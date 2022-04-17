All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)53.625
San Jose (San Francisco)53.625
Modesto (Seattle)35.3752
Stockton (Oakland)35.3752
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)44.500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)44.500
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)44.500
Visalia (Arizona)44.500
Saturday's Games

San Jose 8, Fresno 7

Lake Elsinore 4, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 11, Rancho Cucamonga 10

Stockton 6, Modesto 5

Sunday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

