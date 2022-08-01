|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|22
|.267
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1
San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Modesto 9, Fresno 8, 10 innings
Visalia 9, Inland Empire 6
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 11, Stockton 9
San Jose 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3
Modesto 18, Fresno 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
