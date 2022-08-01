All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1812.600
San Jose (San Francisco)1614.5332
x-Fresno (Colorado)1515.5003
Stockton (Oakland)822.26710
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1713.567
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1713.567
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1515.5002
Visalia (Arizona)1416.4673
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1

San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Modesto 9, Fresno 8, 10 innings

Visalia 9, Inland Empire 6

Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Stockton 9

San Jose 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3

Modesto 18, Fresno 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you