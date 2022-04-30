All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)118.579
San Jose (San Francisco)118.579
Modesto (Seattle)910.4742
Stockton (Oakland)613.3165
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)136.684
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)118.5792
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)910.4744
Visalia (Arizona)613.3167
Friday's Games

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Modesto 13, San Jose 1

Fresno 9, Stockton 3

Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 2

Saturday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 2:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

