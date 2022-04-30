|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|Friday's Games
Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Modesto 13, San Jose 1
Fresno 9, Stockton 3
Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 2
|Saturday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 2:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
