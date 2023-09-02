|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|37
|21
|.638
|2
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|25
|33
|.431
|14
|Stockton (Oakland)
|21
|37
|.362
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|28
|30
|.483
|3
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|32
|.448
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|25
|33
|.431
|6
|Friday's Games
Fresno 8, Visalia 0
Modesto 2, Inland Empire 1
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Stockton 1
Lake Elsinore 11, San Jose 0
|Saturday's Games
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Modesto, 2:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
