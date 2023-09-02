All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3919.672
Modesto (Seattle)3721.6382
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2533.43114
Stockton (Oakland)2137.36218
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3127.534
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2830.4833
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2632.4485
Visalia (Arizona)2533.4316
Friday's Games

Fresno 8, Visalia 0

Modesto 2, Inland Empire 1

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 11, San Jose 0

Saturday's Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Modesto, 2:05 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

