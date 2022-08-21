|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|27
|20
|.574
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|23
|24
|.489
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|15
|32
|.319
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|19
|28
|.404
|8
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire 5, San Jose 4
Fresno 15, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Modesto 8
Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 16, Inland Empire 1
Fresno 10, Visalia 3
Modesto 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Lake Elsinore 16, Stockton 8
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
