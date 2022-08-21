All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2819.596
x-Fresno (Colorado)2720.5741
San Jose (San Francisco)2324.4895
Stockton (Oakland)1532.31913
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2720.574
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2621.5531
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2324.4894
Visalia (Arizona)1928.4048
Friday's Games

Inland Empire 5, San Jose 4

Fresno 15, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Modesto 8

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Jose 16, Inland Empire 1

Fresno 10, Visalia 3

Modesto 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Lake Elsinore 16, Stockton 8

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

