|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|41
|28
|.594
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|39
|30
|.565
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|35
|.493
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|27
|42
|.391
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|35
|31
|.530
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|45
|.348
|18
|Saturday's Games
Fresno 5, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4
San Jose 7, Stockton 1
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 1
Stockton 6, San Jose 5
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0
Fresno 7, Modesto 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
