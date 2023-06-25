All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-San Jose (San Francisco)4128.594
Fresno (Colorado)3930.5652
Modesto (Seattle)3435.4937
Stockton (Oakland)2742.39114
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)4227.609
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3531.530
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3135.470
Visalia (Arizona)2445.34818
Saturday's Games

Fresno 5, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 4

San Jose 7, Stockton 1

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 1

Stockton 6, San Jose 5

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0

Fresno 7, Modesto 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you