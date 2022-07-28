All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1511.577
x-Fresno (Colorado)1412.5381
San Jose (San Francisco)1412.5381
Stockton (Oakland)818.3087
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1610.615
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1313.5003
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1313.5003
Visalia (Arizona)1115.4235
Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0

Modesto 10, Fresno 9

Thursday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you