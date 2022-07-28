|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|18
|.308
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Wednesday's Games
San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 0
Modesto 10, Fresno 9
|Thursday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.