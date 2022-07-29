|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|19
|.296
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Thursday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 3, San Jose 2
Modesto 11, Fresno 4
Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1
Inland Empire 9, Visalia 3
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
