All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1611.593
x-Fresno (Colorado)1413.5192
San Jose (San Francisco)1413.5192
Stockton (Oakland)819.2968
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1710.630
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1413.5193
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1413.5193
Visalia (Arizona)1116.4076
Thursday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, San Jose 2

Modesto 11, Fresno 4

Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1

Inland Empire 9, Visalia 3

Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you