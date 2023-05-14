All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)2211.667
Fresno (Colorado)1815.5454
Modesto (Seattle)1716.5155
Stockton (Oakland)825.24214
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2310.697
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1914.5764
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1320.39410
Visalia (Arizona)1221.36411
Saturday's Games

San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 4

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Stockton 5

Modesto 8, Inland Empire 5

Fresno 2, Visalia 0

Sunday's Games

San Jose 6, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 6, Visalia 5

Stockton 13, Rancho Cucamonga 12

Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you