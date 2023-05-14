|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|18
|15
|.545
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|25
|.242
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|19
|14
|.576
|4
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Visalia (Arizona)
|12
|21
|.364
|11
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 4
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Stockton 5
Modesto 8, Inland Empire 5
Fresno 2, Visalia 0
|Sunday's Games
San Jose 6, Lake Elsinore 5
Fresno 6, Visalia 5
Stockton 13, Rancho Cucamonga 12
Inland Empire 5, Modesto 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
