All Times EDT
x-clinched playoff
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)4126.612
San Jose (San Francisco)4126.612
Modesto (Seattle)3136.46310
Stockton (Oakland)2542.37316
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)4027.597
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3730.5523
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3334.4937
Visalia (Arizona)2047.29920
Thursday's Games

Modesto 3, Fresno 2

San Jose 8, Stockton 4

Lake Elsinore 13, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Visalia 3, Inland Empire 2, 10 innings, Game 1

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 9, Game 2

Friday's Games

Modesto 10, Fresno 8

San Jose 16, Stockton 4

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Inland Empire 10, Visalia 6

Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

