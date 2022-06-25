|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|36
|.463
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|42
|.373
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|30
|.552
|3
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|33
|34
|.493
|7
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|47
|.299
|20
|Thursday's Games
Modesto 3, Fresno 2
San Jose 8, Stockton 4
Lake Elsinore 13, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Visalia 3, Inland Empire 2, 10 innings, Game 1
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 9, Game 2
|Friday's Games
Modesto 10, Fresno 8
San Jose 16, Stockton 4
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 10
Inland Empire 10, Visalia 6
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
