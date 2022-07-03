|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Friday's Games
Modesto 1, San Jose 0
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 2
Lake Elsinore 15, Inland Empire 0, No-Hitter
Stockton 8, Fresno 5
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 7, Modesto 4
Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 7
Fresno 5, Stockton 4
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
