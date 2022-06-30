All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)501.000
San Jose (San Francisco)32.6002
x-Fresno (Colorado)23.4003
Stockton (Oakland)05.0005
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)41.800
Visalia (Arizona)32.6001
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)23.4002
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)14.2203
Wednesday's Games

Modesto 3, San Jose 1

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 6

Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 1

Fresno 13, Stockton 6

Thursday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

