|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|1
|4
|.220
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Modesto 3, San Jose 1
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 6
Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 1
Fresno 13, Stockton 6
|Thursday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.