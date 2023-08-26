All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3418.654
Modesto (Seattle)3121.5963
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2329.44211
Stockton (Oakland)1933.36515
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2923.558
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2428.4625
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2428.4625
Visalia (Arizona)2428.4625
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Lake Elsinore 5

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3

Stockton 1, Fresno 0

Modesto 5, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

