|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|23
|29
|.442
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|33
|.365
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Lake Elsinore 5
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3
Stockton 1, Fresno 0
Modesto 5, San Jose 2
|Saturday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
