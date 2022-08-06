All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2212.647
San Jose (San Francisco)1816.5294
x-Fresno (Colorado)1717.5005
Stockton (Oakland)826.23514
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2014.588
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1915.5591
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1618.4714
Visalia (Arizona)1618.4714
Friday's Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5

San Jose 6, Fresno 2

Modesto 13, Stockton 1

Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you