|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|26
|.235
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Friday's Games
Lake Elsinore 6, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5
San Jose 6, Fresno 2
Modesto 13, Stockton 1
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
