All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)72.778
x-Fresno (Colorado)54.5562
San Jose (San Francisco)54.5562
Stockton (Oakland)18.1116
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)63.667
Visalia (Arizona)54.5561
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)45.4442
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)36.3334
Saturday's Games

San Jose 7, Modesto 4

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 7

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 0

Fresno 8, Stockton 3

Modesto 8, San Jose 5

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Visalia 4

Monday's Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.\

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you