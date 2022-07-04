|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 7, Modesto 4
Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 7
Fresno 5, Stockton 4
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 0
Fresno 8, Stockton 3
Modesto 8, San Jose 5
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Visalia 4
|Monday's Games
San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.\
