|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|10
|20
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 8, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3
Fresno 7, Inland Empire 1
Stockton 4, Lake Elsinore 2
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 4
Inland Empire 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings
Modesto 7, Visalia 5
Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Jose at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 10 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
