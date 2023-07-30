All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)228.733
Modesto (Seattle)1515.5007
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1317.4339
Stockton (Oakland)1020.33312
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1812.600
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1614.5332
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1515.5003
Visalia (Arizona)1119.3677
Saturday's Games

Modesto 8, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3

Fresno 7, Inland Empire 1

Stockton 4, Lake Elsinore 2

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 4

Inland Empire 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Modesto 7, Visalia 5

Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

