x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)1210.545
Modesto (Seattle)1210.545
San Jose (San Francisco)1111.5001
Stockton (Oakland)715.3185
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1210.545
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1210.545
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1210.545
Visalia (Arizona)1012.4552
Sunday's Games

Modesto 9, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 14, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Fresno 3

Inland Empire 2, Stockton 1, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 0

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday's Games

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

