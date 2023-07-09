All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)132.867
Stockton (Oakland)78.4676
Modesto (Seattle)69.4007
x-San Jose (San Francisco)411.2679
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)96.600
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)78.4672
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)78.4672
Visalia (Arizona)78.4672
Saturday's Games

Stockton 8, Modesto 6

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 6, 11 innings

Fresno 8, San Jose 0

Visalia 12, Lake Elsinore 6

Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 5

Fresno 1, San Jose 0

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Modesto 3, Stockton 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

