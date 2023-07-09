|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Modesto (Seattle)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Saturday's Games
Stockton 8, Modesto 6
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 6, 11 innings
Fresno 8, San Jose 0
Visalia 12, Lake Elsinore 6
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 5
Fresno 1, San Jose 0
Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Modesto 3, Stockton 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
