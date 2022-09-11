|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|y-second half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|30
|.545
|6
|y-San Jose (San Francisco)
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|20
|46
|.303
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|37
|29
|.561
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|34
|.485
|6
|Visalia (Arizona)
|25
|41
|.379
|13
|Saturday's Games
Fresno 4, San Jose 3
Modesto 4, Stockton 2
Visalia 10, Inland Empire 6
Lake Elsinore 15, Rancho Cucamonga 12, 10 innings, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Visalia 5, Inland Empire 1
Lake Elsinore 5, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Stockton 4, Modesto 3
Fresno 12, San Jose 10
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.