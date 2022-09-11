All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
y-second half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)4224.636
Modesto (Seattle)3630.5456
y-San Jose (San Francisco)3432.5158
Stockton (Oakland)2046.30322
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3828.576
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3729.5611
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3234.4856
Visalia (Arizona)2541.37913
Saturday's Games

Fresno 4, San Jose 3

Modesto 4, Stockton 2

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 6

Lake Elsinore 15, Rancho Cucamonga 12, 10 innings, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Visalia 5, Inland Empire 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Stockton 4, Modesto 3

Fresno 12, San Jose 10

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

