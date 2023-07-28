|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Thursday's Games
San Jose 12, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Fresno 12, Inland Empire 3
Visalia 3, Modesto 1
Lake Elsinore 5, Stockton 1
|Friday's Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
