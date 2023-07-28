All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)207.741
Modesto (Seattle)1314.4817
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1215.4448
Stockton (Oakland)819.29612
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1710.630
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1512.5562
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1215.4445
Visalia (Arizona)1116.4076
Thursday's Games

San Jose 12, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Fresno 12, Inland Empire 3

Visalia 3, Modesto 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Stockton 1

Friday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you