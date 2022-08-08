|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|10
|26
|.278
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|20
|.444
|5
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 1
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Inland Empire 4
Fresno 7, San Jose 6
Stockton 8, Modesto 1
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Fresno 8, San Jose 4
Lake Elsinore 4, Visalia 3
Stockton 8, Modesto 7
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.