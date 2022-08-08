All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2214.611
x-Fresno (Colorado)1917.5283
San Jose (San Francisco)1818.5004
Stockton (Oakland)1026.27812
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2115.583
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2115.583
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1719.4724
Visalia (Arizona)1620.4445
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 1

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Inland Empire 4

Fresno 7, San Jose 6

Stockton 8, Modesto 1

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Fresno 8, San Jose 4

Lake Elsinore 4, Visalia 3

Stockton 8, Modesto 7

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you