All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2515.625
x-Fresno (Colorado)2218.5503
San Jose (San Francisco)1921.4756
Stockton (Oakland)1327.32512
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2218.550
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2218.550
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2020.5002
Visalia (Arizona)1723.4255
Friday's Games

Stockton 4, San Jose 1

Visalia 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Lake Elsinore 5

Inland Empire 7, Fresno 3

Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

