|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|13
|27
|.325
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|17
|23
|.425
|5
|Friday's Games
Stockton 4, San Jose 1
Visalia 4, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Lake Elsinore 5
Inland Empire 7, Fresno 3
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
