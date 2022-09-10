|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|35
|29
|.547
|5
|y-San Jose (San Francisco)
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|45
|.297
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|34
|29
|.540
|3½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|31
|.508
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|23
|41
|.359
|15
|Friday's Games
Visalia 9, Inland Empire 8
San Jose 12, Fresno 4
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, susp.
Modesto 4, Stockton 0
|Saturday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 2, TBD
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
