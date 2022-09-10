All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)4024.625
Modesto (Seattle)3529.5475
y-San Jose (San Francisco)3430.5316
Stockton (Oakland)1945.29721
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3826.594
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3429.540
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3231.508
Visalia (Arizona)2341.35915
Friday's Games

Visalia 9, Inland Empire 8

San Jose 12, Fresno 4

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, susp.

Modesto 4, Stockton 0

Saturday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 2, TBD

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

