x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)3922.639
Modesto (Seattle)3229.5257
San Jose (San Francisco)3229.5257
Stockton (Oakland)1942.31120
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3724.607
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3229.5255
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3229.5255
Visalia (Arizona)2140.34416
Tuesday's Games

Fresno 12, San Jose 6

Inland Empire 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 6

Stockton 4, Modesto 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

