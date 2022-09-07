|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|32
|29
|.525
|7
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|32
|29
|.525
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|42
|.311
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|21
|40
|.344
|16
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno 12, San Jose 6
Inland Empire 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 6
Stockton 4, Modesto 3, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.