All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)2917.630
Fresno (Colorado)2323.5006
Modesto (Seattle)2323.5006
Stockton (Oakland)1630.34813
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3015.667
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2319.548
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1923.452
Visalia (Arizona)1629.35614
Sunday's Games

Fresno 10, Stockton 9

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 12, Modesto 7

Inland Empire 4, Visalia 2

Monday's Games

San Jose 4, Fresno 3, 10 innings

Modesto 10, Stockton 2

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you