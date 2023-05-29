|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Modesto (Seattle)
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|16
|30
|.348
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|19
|.548
|5½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|29
|.356
|14
|Sunday's Games
Fresno 10, Stockton 9
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 2
San Jose 12, Modesto 7
Inland Empire 4, Visalia 2
|Monday's Games
San Jose 4, Fresno 3, 10 innings
Modesto 10, Stockton 2
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
