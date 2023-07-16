All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)143.824
Modesto (Seattle)710.4127
Stockton (Oakland)710.4127
x-San Jose (San Francisco)611.3538
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)116.647
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)89.4713
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)89.4713
Visalia (Arizona)710.4124
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 4

San Jose 10, Visalia 4

Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8

Fresno 9, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings

San Jose 4, Visalia 2

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Inland Empire 6, Stockton 3

Sunday's Games

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you