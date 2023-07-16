|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|10
|.412
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|10
|.412
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 4
San Jose 10, Visalia 4
Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8
Fresno 9, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings
San Jose 4, Visalia 2
Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Inland Empire 6, Stockton 3
|Sunday's Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.
