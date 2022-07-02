All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)61.857
San Jose (San Francisco)43.5712
x-Fresno (Colorado)34.4293
Stockton (Oakland)16.1435
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)52.714
Visalia (Arizona)43.5711
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)34.4292
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)25.2863
Friday's Games

Modesto 1, San Jose 0

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 2

Lake Elsinore 15, Inland Empire 0, No-Hitter

Stockton 8, Fresno 5

Saturday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

