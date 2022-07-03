All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)62.750
San Jose (San Francisco)53.6251
x-Fresno (Colorado)44.5002
Stockton (Oakland)17.1255
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)62.750
Visalia (Arizona)53.6251
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)35.3753
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)26.2504
Friday's Games

Modesto 1, San Jose 0

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 2

Lake Elsinore 15, Inland Empire 0, No-Hitter

Stockton 8, Fresno 5

Saturday's Games

San Jose 7, Modesto 4

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 7

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

