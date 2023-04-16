|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Friday's Games
Visalia 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 1
Fresno 6, Stockton 3
San Jose 7, Modesto 4
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 8, San Jose 6
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 4
Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 2
Fresno 5, Stockton 0
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Fresno at Rancho Cucaomonga, 2 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
