All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)53.625
Modesto (Seattle)53.625
San Jose (San Francisco)44.5001
Stockton (Oakland)26.2503
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)61.857
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)53.625
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)25.2864
Visalia (Arizona)26.250
Friday's Games

Visalia 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 1

Fresno 6, Stockton 3

San Jose 7, Modesto 4

Saturday's Games

Modesto 8, San Jose 6

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 4

Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 2

Fresno 5, Stockton 0

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Fresno at Rancho Cucaomonga, 2 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you