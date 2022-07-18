|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|14
|.333
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 11, Lake Elsinore 1
San Jose 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Fresno 5
Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1
|Sunday's Games
Modesto 9, Lake Elsinore 5
San Jose 14, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Fresno 3
Inland Empire 2, Stockton 1, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
