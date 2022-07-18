All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)129.571
x-Fresno (Colorado)1110.5241
San Jose (San Francisco)1011.4762
Stockton (Oakland)714.3335
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)129.571
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1110.5241
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1110.5241
Visalia (Arizona)1011.4762
Saturday's Games

Modesto 11, Lake Elsinore 1

San Jose 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Fresno 5

Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1

Sunday's Games

Modesto 9, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 14, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Fresno 3

Inland Empire 2, Stockton 1, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

