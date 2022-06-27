|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|41
|28
|.594
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|33
|36
|.478
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|44
|.362
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|32
|.536
|5
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|33
|36
|.478
|9
|Visalia (Arizona)
|22
|47
|.319
|20
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 15, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Modesto 9, Fresno 3
San Jose 9, Stockton 9
Visalia 10, Inland Empire 1
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Modesto 4, Fresno 3
Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3
San Jose 7, Stockton 6
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Joes, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Modesto at San Joes, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
