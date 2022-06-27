All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)4326.623
x-Fresno (Colorado)4128.5942
Modesto (Seattle)3336.47810
Stockton (Oakland)2544.36218
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)4227.609
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3732.5365
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3336.4789
Visalia (Arizona)2247.31920
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 15, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Modesto 9, Fresno 3

San Jose 9, Stockton 9

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 1

Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Modesto 4, Fresno 3

Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 7, Stockton 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Joes, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Modesto at San Joes, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you