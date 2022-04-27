|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|7
|.562
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|5
|11
|.312
|6
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Visalia 7, San Jose 3
Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8, 11 innings
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno 7, Stockton 2
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4
Modesto 6, San Jose 4
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.