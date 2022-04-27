All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)106.625
Fresno (Colorado)88.5002
Modesto (Seattle)79.4383
Stockton (Oakland)610.3754
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)115.688
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)97.5622
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)88.5003
Visalia (Arizona)511.3126
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Visalia 7, San Jose 3

Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Fresno 7, Stockton 2

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4

Modesto 6, San Jose 4

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

