All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)301.000
San Jose (San Francisco)301.000
x-Fresno (Colorado)03.0003
Stockton (Oakland)03.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)21.667
Visalia (Arizona)21.667
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)12.3331
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)12.3331
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Modesto 4, Fresno 3

Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 7, Stockton 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Joes, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Modesto at San Joes, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you