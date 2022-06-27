|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Modesto 4, Fresno 3
Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3
San Jose 7, Stockton 6
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Joes, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Modesto at San Joes, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.