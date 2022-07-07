All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)83.727
x-Fresno (Colorado)65.5452
San Jose (San Francisco)65.5452
Stockton (Oakland)29.1826
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)74.636
Visalia (Arizona)65.5451
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)56.4552
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)47.3643
Monday's Games

San Jose 4, Fresno 1

Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5

Modesto 20, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 13, Visalia 1

Fresno 13, San Jose 2

Stockton 5, Modesto 4

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Thursday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

