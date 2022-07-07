|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Monday's Games
San Jose 4, Fresno 1
Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5
Modesto 20, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 13, Visalia 1
Fresno 13, San Jose 2
Stockton 5, Modesto 4
Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 0
|Thursday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
