All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)186.750
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1113.4587
Modesto (Seattle)1014.4178
Stockton (Oakland)816.33310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)168.667
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1212.5004
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1113.4585
Visalia (Arizona)1014.4176
Sunday's Games

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 3

Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8

San Jose 12, Stockton 3

Modesto 5, Fresno 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

