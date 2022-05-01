|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|15
|.286
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 3, San Jose 0
Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 5
Rancho Cucamonga 21, Visalia 5
Fresno 8, Stockton 3
|Sunday's Games
San Jose 5, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6
Fresno 7, Stockton 5
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 2:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
