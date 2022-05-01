All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)138.619
San Jose (San Francisco)129.5711
Modesto (Seattle)1011.4763
Stockton (Oakland)615.2867
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)156.714
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)138.6192
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)912.4296
Visalia (Arizona)615.2869
Saturday's Games

Modesto 3, San Jose 0

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 5

Rancho Cucamonga 21, Visalia 5

Fresno 8, Stockton 3

Sunday's Games

San Jose 5, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, Stockton 5

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 2:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

