All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)132.867
Stockton (Oakland)78.4676
Modesto (Seattle)69.4007
x-San Jose (San Francisco)411.2679
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)96.600
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)78.4672
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)78.4672
Visalia (Arizona)78.4672
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 5

Fresno 1, San Jose 0

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Modesto 3, Stockton 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you