All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2314.622
x-Fresno (Colorado)2017.5413
San Jose (San Francisco)1918.5144
Stockton (Oakland)1027.27013
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2215.595
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2116.5681
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1720.4595
Visalia (Arizona)1621.4326
Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4

San Jose 12, Stockton 2

Modesto 6, Visalia 0

Fresno 8, Inland Empire 5

Wednesday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you