|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|10
|27
|.270
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|16
|.568
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|21
|.432
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4
San Jose 12, Stockton 2
Modesto 6, Visalia 0
Fresno 8, Inland Empire 5
|Wednesday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
