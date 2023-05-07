|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|20
|.231
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|9
|.654
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|16
|.385
|9
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|7
|19
|.280
|12
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 7
San Jose 6, Modesto 0, 6 innings
Fresno 6, Stockton 4
Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 0, 1st game
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 3, 2nd game
San Jose 10, Modesto 9
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2
Fresno 9, Stockton 4
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
