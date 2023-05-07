All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1610.615
San Jose (San Francisco)1610.615
Fresno (Colorado)1313.5003
Stockton (Oakland)620.23110
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)197.731
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)179.6542
Visalia (Arizona)1016.3859
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)719.28012
Friday's Games

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 7

San Jose 6, Modesto 0, 6 innings

Fresno 6, Stockton 4

Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 0, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 3, 2nd game

San Jose 10, Modesto 9

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 9, Stockton 4

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

