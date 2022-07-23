All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fredericksburg (Washington)166.727
Down East (Texas)138.619
Salem (Boston)1111.5005
Carolina (Milwaukee)913.4097
x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)913.4097
Delmarva (Baltimore)814.3648
South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)139.591
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)139.591
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1210.5451
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1110.524
Augusta (Atlanta)813.381
Fayetteville (Houston)714.333
Friday's Games

Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 5

Down East 12, Carolina 10

Lynchburg 9, Salem 6

Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 8, 10 innings

Augusta 6, Columbia 3

Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

