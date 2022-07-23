|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|8
|.619
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|x-Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|Friday's Games
Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 5
Down East 12, Carolina 10
Lynchburg 9, Salem 6
Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 8, 10 innings
Augusta 6, Columbia 3
Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 2
|Saturday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
